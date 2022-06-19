Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Price Target at C$18.94

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

RNW opened at C$16.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 194.62%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

