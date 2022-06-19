First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.