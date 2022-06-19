Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target at $18.94

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Vonage has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vonage by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 641,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.