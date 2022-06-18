Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 6,530 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Allstate were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

ALL stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

