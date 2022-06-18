The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

