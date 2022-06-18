Bokf Na Purchases 7,359 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

