19,271 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.