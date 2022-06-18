Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

