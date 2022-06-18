Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

