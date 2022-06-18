The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.73 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

