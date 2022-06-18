Stephens Inc. AR Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

