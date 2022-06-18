Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $11 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.