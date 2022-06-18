Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 7,493,333 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,493,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of Tesla as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $808.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $910.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $608.88 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.