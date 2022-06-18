Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,611.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

