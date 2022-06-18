Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,762,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

