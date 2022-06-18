apricus wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $269.73 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

