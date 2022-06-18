4,875 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $269.73 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day moving average is $337.43. The stock has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

