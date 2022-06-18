Bokf Na Acquires 1,766 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,611.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

