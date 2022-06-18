Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day moving average of $337.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

