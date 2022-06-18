Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 84 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,611.71.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

