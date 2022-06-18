The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day moving average of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

