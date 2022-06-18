Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day moving average is $910.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $608.88 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

