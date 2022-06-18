Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

