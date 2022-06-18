Lakeside Advisors INC. Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,937,000 after acquiring an additional 444,276 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.