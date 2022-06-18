Bradley Mark J. Sells 1,960 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bradley Mark J. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

