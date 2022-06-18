Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

