Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Home Depot accounts for 3.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.73 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

