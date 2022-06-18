Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $360,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

