BetterWealth LLC Invests $802,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,611.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

