Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,099 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

