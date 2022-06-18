Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 605 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,759 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $192.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.01. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.