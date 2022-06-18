Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

