Bokf Na Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,594 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 149,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

