Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.