Bokf Na Has $59.90 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

META opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

