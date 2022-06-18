Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,653 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $16,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

