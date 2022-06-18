Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $488,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

