Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.28. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
