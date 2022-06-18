Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,339,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,023,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Canadian Pacific Railway at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $67.45 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

