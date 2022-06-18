Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 857 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $15,498,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

