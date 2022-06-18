Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 17,970,964 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,970,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of AbbVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

