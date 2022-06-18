Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $11,097,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.