Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

