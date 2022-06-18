Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $444.32 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

