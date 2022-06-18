Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,467 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

