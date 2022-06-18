Bokf Na Acquires 5,737 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average is $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.66 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.