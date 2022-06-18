Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

