Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.15. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

