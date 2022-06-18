Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,978,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $109.56 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

