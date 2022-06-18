Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $4.17 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $16,319,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

